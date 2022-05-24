Members Of ELUVEITIE, AD INFINITUM, WINTERSUN, EPICA And AMON AMARTH Pay Tribute To ALEXI LAIHO With Cover Of CHILDREN OF BODOM's "Follow The Reaper" (Video)

Following is a message and video shared via Eluveitie's official YouTube channel:

"At the end of 2020 we lost a true metal titan and undisputed guitar hero who took the stages of this world by storm with crushing attitude and musical finesse. Our own Jonas assembled a bunch of friends to pay tribute to the music of Alexi Laiho and Children Of Bodom. Here’s to the Wildchild - gone but never forgotten!"

Vocals - Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum)

Hurdy Gurdy - Michalina Malisz (Eluveitie)

Guitar - Jonas Wolf (Eluveitie)

Guitar - Teemu Mäntysaari (Wintersun)

Keys - Vili Itäpelto (Smackbound)

Bass - Rob Van Der Loo (Epica)

Drums - Jocke Wallgren (Amon Amarth)