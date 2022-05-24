Members Of ELUVEITIE, AD INFINITUM, WINTERSUN, EPICA And AMON AMARTH Pay Tribute To ALEXI LAIHO With Cover Of CHILDREN OF BODOM's "Follow The Reaper" (Video)
May 24, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Following is a message and video shared via Eluveitie's official YouTube channel:
"At the end of 2020 we lost a true metal titan and undisputed guitar hero who took the stages of this world by storm with crushing attitude and musical finesse. Our own Jonas assembled a bunch of friends to pay tribute to the music of Alexi Laiho and Children Of Bodom. Here’s to the Wildchild - gone but never forgotten!"
Vocals - Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum)
Hurdy Gurdy - Michalina Malisz (Eluveitie)
Guitar - Jonas Wolf (Eluveitie)
Guitar - Teemu Mäntysaari (Wintersun)
Keys - Vili Itäpelto (Smackbound)
Bass - Rob Van Der Loo (Epica)
Drums - Jocke Wallgren (Amon Amarth)