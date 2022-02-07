Members Of HIGH ON FIRE, THE DAMNED THINGS Join Two Minutes To Late Night Crew For Cover Of VAN HALEN's "Unchained"; Video

February 7, 2022, 3 hours ago

The Two Minutes To Late Night crew are back with a cover of Van Halen's "Unchained". Watch below.

A message states: "Of all the one time super groups we've created I bet you never expected this one! Please enjoy our 54th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. Become a Patreon patron today and get access to exclusive rewards like patches, t-shirts, even custom songs! Plus, you get to see every cover we make before it publicly premieres."

This cover features:

- Matt Pike (High On Fire, Sleep)
- Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy, Racetraitor, The Damned Things)
- Mike Sullivan (Russian Circles)
- Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall



