Members Of NEVALRA, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, PYRAMAZE And THY ANTICHRIST Perform STRAPPING YOUNG LAD Classic "Shitstorm"

The clip below features Scott Eames (vocals / Nevalra, Thy Antichrist), Bill Hudson (guitars / Trans-Siberian Orchestra, NorthTale, I Am Morbid), Ryan Vincent (guitars, audio / video editor /Legend, Apollo Audio Alt Studio), Chris Stropoli (drums / Thy Antichrist, Monotheist), Cody Sprock (bass / Nevalra) and Jonah Weingarten (keyboards / Pyramaze, Catalyst Crime) performing the Strapping Young Lad classic "Shitstorm".

The footage is taken from Slay At Home Fest in support of Musicares / The Iggy Fund / NAMI / Cancer Research Institute. Donations are welcome and appreciated here,

"Shitstorm" is taken from Alien, the fourth studio album by Canadian extreme metal band Strapping Young Lad. It was released on March 22, 2005, written by frontman Devin Townsend and drummer Gene Hoglan over a six-month period. The album reached #32 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and #35 on the Top Independent Albums chart.