Members Of SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Discuss The Future Of At The Movies Cover Song Project - "We Never Expected This Kind Of Response; There's No Stopping It"
April 8, 2021, 44 minutes ago
The At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 pandemic - caught fire over the course of 2020, and project has now moved on to movie soundtrack covers from the '90s. In the clip below the band members offer their thoughts on what the future holds, and hint at the possibility of doing some live shows.
The core At The Movies players are:
Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead / backing vocals
Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - lead / backing vocals
Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars
Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums
Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards
Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars
Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass
Check out a few of the covers from At The Movies below.