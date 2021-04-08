Members Of SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Discuss The Future Of At The Movies Cover Song Project - "We Never Expected This Kind Of Response; There's No Stopping It"

The At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 pandemic - caught fire over the course of 2020, and project has now moved on to movie soundtrack covers from the '90s. In the clip below the band members offer their thoughts on what the future holds, and hint at the possibility of doing some live shows.

The core At The Movies players are:

Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead / backing vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - lead / backing vocals

Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

Check out a few of the covers from At The Movies below.