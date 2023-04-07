Members Of TESTAMENT, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MUNICIPAL WASTE Cover "Creeping Death" By METALLICA For Passover

Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick, Dethklok guitarist Nili Brosh, Municipal Waste bassist Land Phil, Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz, and Two Minutes To Late Night vocalist Gwarsenio Hall have joined forces on a cover of the Metallica classic, "Creeping Death".

"Metallica already wrote the best thrash song about Passover, so we assembled a musician dream team to shred through our Seder," reads a statement from the group. "Also, all the lyrics are now about the time Drew threw up at a Passover in middle school after drinking Elijah’s wine. This is the 64th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. Become a Patreon patron today and get access to exclusive rewards like patches, t-shirts, even custom songs! Plus, you get to see every cover we make before it publicly premieres."

Passover began on April 5th and ends on April 13th. Passover is a Jewish holiday that celebrates the Biblical story of the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt.