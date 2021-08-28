Members Of TESTAMENT, PROTEST THE HERO, THE ACACIA STRAIN, FROZEN SOUL, SHEARWATER And IN FLAMES Cover TOTO Classic "Hold The Line" (Video)

The clip below features Alex Skolnick (Testament), Rody Walker (Protest The Hero, Tanner Wayne (In Flames), Emily Lee (Shearwater), Devin Shidaker (The Acacia Strain), Samantha Mobley (Frozen Soul) and Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall shredding their way through the Toto classic "Hold The Line".

"Hold The Line" is taken from Toto's 1978 eponymous debut studio album. It was released as the band's debut single and became a huge hit, reaching #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #14 on the UK Singles Chart.

Toto drummer Jeff Porcaro once described the song as follows:

"'Hold the Line' was a perfect example of what people will describe as your heavy metal chord guitar licks, your great triplet A-notes on the piano, your 'Sly'-hot-fun-in-the-summertime groove, all mishmashed together with a boy from New Orleans singing... and it really crossed over a lot of lines."