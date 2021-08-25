Members Of THE BEATLES, KISS, ELTON JOHN, TONY IOMMI, DAVID COVERDALE And More Pay Tribute To CHARLIE WATTS - "One Of The True Timeless Icons, And The Backbone Of THE ROLLING STONES"

August 25, 2021, 9 minutes ago

It was announced on August 24th that The Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts, has passed away at the age of 80. A statement from his spokesperson follows:

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Tributes to Watts and his legacy from artists including Elton John, Gene Simmons, Paul McCartney, Tony Iommi, David Coverdale, Ringo Starr and more have since come pouring in.

Watts joined The Rolling Stones in January 1963 as their drummer, while doubling as designer of their record sleeves and tour stages. He was the only Rolling Stones member other than Mick Jagger or Keith Richards to have been featured on all of their studio albums.

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our condolences to Charlie's family, friends, and fans. R.I.P.




