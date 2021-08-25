Members Of THE BEATLES, KISS, ELTON JOHN, TONY IOMMI, DAVID COVERDALE And More Pay Tribute To CHARLIE WATTS - "One Of The True Timeless Icons, And The Backbone Of THE ROLLING STONES"

It was announced on August 24th that The Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts, has passed away at the age of 80. A statement from his spokesperson follows:

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Tributes to Watts and his legacy from artists including Elton John, Gene Simmons, Paul McCartney, Tony Iommi, David Coverdale, Ringo Starr and more have since come pouring in.

So sorry to hear the very sad news of Charlie Watts passing. He was such a nice guy and a major influence in the music business - he’ll be sadly missed. My deepest condolences to his family and to Mick, Ronnie, Keith and all his friends and fans. R.I.P.



Tony pic.twitter.com/62veFSUjoz — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) August 24, 2021

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.



@therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

A very fine, gifted man…anchoring one of the very finest rock bands in history…Another Beautiful Soul…Thank You, Charlie…XXX🙏🙏🙏XXX



The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 - https://t.co/n0LS8f8NHj https://t.co/FqHUbukpER — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 24, 2021

Farewell #CharlieWatts Beyond the Stones, he had legit jazz chops (& big band albums of his own to prove it). One of the best. Even drum snob & notorious carmudgeon Ginger Baker agreed. May they both meet up, jam & argue good-naturedly somewhere in the cosmos #ripcharliewatts pic.twitter.com/kVlWsnRinh — Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed - no more - no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX — Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021

Our prayers and hearts go out to Charlie Watts family, fans and friends. The Rolling Stones drummer played on Satisfaction, Honky Tonk Woman and hundreds more. Rest In Peace, Charlie. https://t.co/TOLLj7jzkc — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) August 24, 2021

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

Watts joined The Rolling Stones in January 1963 as their drummer, while doubling as designer of their record sleeves and tour stages. He was the only Rolling Stones member other than Mick Jagger or Keith Richards to have been featured on all of their studio albums.

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our condolences to Charlie's family, friends, and fans. R.I.P.