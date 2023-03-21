Members Of THE BEATLES, THE ROLLING STONES, AEROSMITH Enlisted For Upcoming Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp, the experiential music camp giving ordinary people the opportunity to live out their rock star fantasies, announced today a once-in-a-lifetime chance to jam with Pete Best, drummer for The Beatles prior to Ringo Starr.

Iconic musicians Tom Hamilton, founding member and bassist for Aerosmith, and Darryl Jones, bassist for The Rolling Stones, will join Best at The Camp in New York City July 13-16, 2023. Renowned producer Jack Douglas (John Lennon, Aerosmith) will be on-hand to work and record with Campers.

Best, who served as The Beatles’ drummer prior to Ringo Starr from the years 1960-1962, said, “I am looking forward to jamming with and meeting all the amazing campers and sharing stories and licks!”

Now in its 27th year, Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture - from a Mick Jagger cameo in “The Simpsons” to “Rock Camp - The Movie,” a documentary now streaming for free on Amazon Prime and chronicling campers’ once in a lifetime experiences with icons like Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Nancy Wilson, and more - Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes.

