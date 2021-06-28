Members Of THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, TESTAMENT And KING DIAMOND Perform JUDAS PRIEST Classic "Electric Eye" For Slay At Home Fest

Metal Injection has posted a performance video for Judas Priest's "Electric Eye", taken from Slay At Home Fest in support of Musicares / The Iggy Fund / NAMI / Cancer Research Institute. The song is performed by Brandon Ellis (vocals, guitars/ The Black Dahlia Murder), Steve DiGiorgio (bass / Testament, Death To All) and Matt Thompson (drums / King Diamond).

Donate to the Slay At Home Fest here.

Since beginning the Slay At Home series one year ago as a personal mission to create an entertainment fundraiser to aid the music industry and charities, mastermind Frank Godla has helped raise over $200,000 in donations for various charities through the virtual concert platform. The finale aired on June 18 and 19 in support of four great causes; Musicares, The Iggy Fund, The Cancer Research Institute and National Alliance On Mental Illness.