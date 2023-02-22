Members Of TYPE O NEGATIVE, CROWBAR Join Forces In New Band, EYE AM

Type O Negative's official Facebook page has just been updated with news of what promises to be an exciting new musical collaboration. Details are as follows:

"Kenny (Hickey - guitarist / vocalist) and Johnny (Kelly - drummer) sent me a cool update. They are jamming in a new group called Eye Am. The band includes Kenny and Johnny as well as Kirk Windstein of Crowbar, Down, and Kingdom Of Sorrow, and Todd Strange, formerly of Crowbar and Down. The debut single will be recorded by bassist Roger Lima of Less Than Jake at his studio called The Moathouse."

Kirk Windstein had previously teased the fact that he would be working with a new band via the following brief, but intriguing social media post:

"Heading to Florida to jam and write with 3 talented Guys!!!"

That was followed by exterior photos of the studio Eye Am are working at in Gainesville, FL.