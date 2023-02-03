MEMORIAM Debut "Rise To Power" Lyric Video; New Album Out Now

Today marks the official release of Rise To Power, the latest studio offering from UK death metal titans, Memoriam. Founded by former Bolt Thrower singer Karl Willetts and Benediction bassist Frank Healy - living legends of old-school death metal - Memoriam stands among the most creative bands of the genre.

In celebration of the release of Rise To Power, today the group unveils a lyric video for the record’s timely title track.

The band elaborates, “So here we are with our fifth album release Rise To Power. For us, it is a new level to our style and approach to the music and lyrics contained within it. New styles and moods weave in and out of each track and we have a great feeling of accomplishment on this release. As with all our previous album releases, the messages contained lyrically are full of hope but also warnings. We do not preach but just hope that the listener can take something from the words and maybe think about the messages. As the famous quote says, ‘Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,’ [philosopher George Santayana]. We hope you enjoy listening to Rise To Power as much as we enjoyed making it. There are plenty of mood shifts from almost melodic to full on brutality so there’s something for everyone! Onwards."

With Rise To Power, the band builds upon their signature sound with additional dynamics. From brutal grooves to moments of doomy melodic parts to aggressive Nordic riffing, Rise To Power is an extremely varied album. The record was produced by Russ Russell (Napalm Death, Dimmu Borgir, At The Gates, Amorphis) at Parlour Studios in the UK and features artwork by renowned visual artist, Dan Seagrave (Benediction, Dismember, Hypocrisy, Suffocation) whose work has adorned the covers of Memoriam’s previous works.

Rise To Power can be ordered here.

Rise To Power tracklisting:

"Never Forget, Never Again (6 Million Dead)"

"Total War"

"I Am The Enemy"

"The Conflict Is Within"

"Annihilation's Dawn"

"All Is Lost"

"Rise To Power"

"This Pain"

"Total War" lyric video:

"All Is Lost" video:

Lineup:

Karl Willetts - vocals

Frank Healy - bass

Scott Fairfax - guitar

Spike T. Smith – drums

