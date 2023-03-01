MEMORIAM - Limited Edition War Rages On Artefacts CD Available For Pre-Order

UK death metal titans Memoriam, founded by former Bolt Thrower singer Karl Willetts and Benediction bassist Frank Healy, have revealed details of a new compilation disc.

"Seven years after we brought you the very first Memoriam output with The Hellfire Demos 7" on Cosmic Key Creations, we teamed up with these legends again.

This time we are proud to present you an eleven track CD release featering all the band's demos, B-sides and rarities including some previously unreleased stuff.

The demos that are produced by the band sound so good, many other bands would wish their official studio recordings sound like this. The unpolished recordings really do justice to the brutal songs and bring them to life without any frills.

Also, with multiple versions for songs like 'War Rages On', 'Drone Strike' and 'Contempt Grows', it's interesting to see how these songs progress in the writing and recording process.

Almost all tracks from this compilation were never released on CD before and some versions have never seen the light of day at all untill now. Memoriam rages on!"

Pressing info:

1000x CD

Super Jewel Case

20 page booklet, with lyrics and pictures

Tracklisting:

"War Rages On"

"Resistance"

"Drone Strike"

"Surrounded (By Death)"

"The Captive"

"Contempt Grows"

"War Rages On" (Original demo version, instrumental 2016)

"Drone Strike" (Original demo version, instrumental 2016)

"Drone Strike V2" (Slow version 2017)

"Prisoners Of War" (Live studio jam 2017)

"Contempt Grows" (Demo 2020)

Memoriam will release War Rages On - Artefacts on March 31, 2023. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

(Photo - Tony Gaskin)