MEMORIAM - New Album Hits The Charts In Germany, Switzerland And The UK

UK death metal titans, Memoriam, recently released their new album, Rise To Power. Founded by former Bolt Thrower singer Karl Willetts and Benediction bassist Frank Healy - living legends of old-school death metal - Memoriam stands among the most creative bands of the genre.

Reaper Entertainment is proud to announce that the album has entered the official album charts in several countries:

#9 UK (Rock/Metal)

#10 Germany

#19 Switzerland

In the UK and Switzerland it is the highest chart entry in the band's history. In Germany, the predecessor, To The End, was one place ahead. On the other hand, Rise To Power remains very stable in the top 100 and even entered the official midweek charts again at #15 this Wednesday.

The band comments: "We are absolutely thrilled to have charted our new album Rise To Power. This is a phenomenal achievement of which we are very proud. We would like to thank everyone who helped us make this happen. Thank you to everyone who bought the album. If you don't have a copy yet, get it while you still can. Onwards."

With Rise To Power, the band builds upon their signature sound with additional dynamics. From brutal grooves to moments of doomy melodic parts to aggressive Nordic riffing, Rise To Power is an extremely varied album. The record was produced by Russ Russell (Napalm Death, Dimmu Borgir, At The Gates, Amorphis) at Parlour Studios in the UK and features artwork by renowned visual artist, Dan Seagrave (Benediction, Dismember, Hypocrisy, Suffocation) whose work has adorned the covers of Memoriam’s previous works.

Rise To Power tracklisting:

"Never Forget, Never Again (6 Million Dead)"

"Total War"

"I Am The Enemy"

"The Conflict Is Within"

"Annihilation's Dawn"

"All Is Lost"

"Rise To Power"

"This Pain"

"Total War" lyric video:

"All Is Lost" video:

Lineup:

Karl Willetts - vocals

Frank Healy - bass

Scott Fairfax - guitar

Spike T. Smith – drums

(Photo - Tony Gaskin)