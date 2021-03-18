MEMORIAM Share More Track-By-Track Videos For Upcoming Album, To The End

In the two years since Memoriam released Requiem For Mankind the band has not been resting on their laurels. Their fourth studio album, To The End, is ready to be launched on March 26 via Reaper Entertainment. Pre-order the album here.

This week, the band releases the second bunch of track-by-track videos to present the new songs to their fans and to give more background info about the recordings and the lyrics of the songs. All available track-by-track videos can be seen below:

Marking the beginning of a second trilogy of albums, To The End serves as something of a prologue to the first three Memoriam albums. Working backwards and narrating the life story of the leader whose demise was depicted in the first trilogy, the lyrics on the album may play out in a fictional realm, but they incorporate inspiration from real life. A central theme of war is coloured with political fulminations and everyday experiences that combine to create a cohesive and enthralling chronicle.

The four-piece returned to producer, Russ Russell, for the recording of To The End. For the first time, the band demoed the songs and entered the studio with a new level of preparedness. Coupled with their close relationship with Russell, this created an environment that allowed for greater experimentation, as demonstrated by the diverse array of textures and sounds present on the nine tracks on the album.

From the earliest days of the band, they had their eye on the art Dan Seagrave (Benediction, Dismember, Hypocrisy, Suffocation etc) as an accompaniment to their music. Having created the artwork for the first three Memoriam albums, he has also created the cover for To The End.

Tracklisting:

"Onwards Into Battle"

"This War Is Won"

"No Effect"

"Failure To Comply"

"Each Step (One Closer To The Grave)"

"To The End"

"Vacant Stare"

"Mass Psychosis"

"As My Heart Grows Cold"

"Onwards Into Battle" lyric video:

"Failure To Comply" lyric video:

Prior to the new album release, BraveWords will air a lengthy conversation with singer and former Bolt Thrower frontman, Karl Willetts, this Saturday, March 20 at 3:33 PM, EST. You can watch Streaming For Vengeance on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel. For more information about Streaming For Vengeance, visit this location.

Memoriam is:

Karl Willetts - vocals (ex-Bolt Thrower)



Frank Healy - bass (ex-Benediction)



Spike T Smith - drums (Sacrilege, Conflict, Killing Joke, The Damned)



Scott Fairfax - guitars (As The World Dies, ex-Benediction)

(Photo - Timm Sonnenschein)