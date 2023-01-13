MEMORIAM Unleash Lyric Video For New Single "Total War"

Memoriam needs no introduction. Founded by former Bolt Thrower singer Karl Willetts and Benediction bassist Frank Healy - living legends of old-school death metal - Memoriam are arguably the most creative band of the genre right now.

On February 3, the band will release their new studio album, Rise To Power, via Reaper Entertainment. In advance of its release, today Memoriam issues the album’s second single and video for “Total War”.

Comments Willetts, “’TOTAL WAR.’ This track serves as the second track on the album Rise To Power. Lyrically, it draws reference from what is happening in the world right now, specifically relating to the war in Ukraine. It seems that after writing lyrics about ‘war’ for the past thirty years, they seem more relevant now than they have ever been. Overall, the track is a savage attack on the senses in line with the lyrical content. NOW THE WAR MACHINE IS FED..."

With Rise To Power, the band builds upon their signature sound with additional dynamics. From brutal grooves to moments of doomy melodic parts to aggressive Nordic riffing, Rise To Power is an extremely varied album. The record was produced by Russ Russell (Napalm Death, Dimmu Borgir, At The Gates, Amorphis) at Parlour Studios in the UK and features artwork by renowned visual artist, Dan Seagrave (Benediction, Dismember, Hypocrisy, Suffocation) whose work has adorned the covers of Memoriam’s previous works.

Rise To Power is available for pre-order here.

Rise To Power tracklisting:

"Never Forget, Never Again (6 Million Dead)"

"Total War"

"I Am The Enemy"

"The Conflict Is Within"

"Annihilation's Dawn"

"All Is Lost"

"Rise To Power"

"This Pain"

"All Is Lost" video:

Lineup:

Karl Willetts - vocals

Frank Healy - bass

Scott Fairfax - guitar

Spike T. Smith – drums

(Photo - Tony Gaskin)