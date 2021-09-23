"Hello all, we unfortunately have some bad news," begins an update from British old school death metal band, Memoriam. "We are working on album number five."

"We have pretty much wrapped up the instrument demos, Scott (Fairfax - guitarist) is busy working on writing some absolute classic old school death metal riffage, soon it will be the turn of Frank (Healy - bassist) to sit in at riff central and drink, which ultimately leads to a few changes, then onto Karl (Willetts - singer) to vocal demo the tracks. Exciting and busy times, no time to waste."

The as yet untitled new album from Memoriam will serve as the follow-up to, To The End, which was released in March 2021.

"Onwards Into Battle" lyric video:

"Failure To Comply" lyric video:

(Photo - Timm Sonnenschein)