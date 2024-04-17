MEMPHIS MAY FIRE Return With "Chaotic" Single And Music Video
April 17, 2024, 46 minutes ago
Memphis May Fire - Matty Mullins (vocals), Kellen McGregor (guitar), Cory Elder (bass), and Jake Garland (drums) - are back with a brand new single. It captures everything fans have come to know, love, and expect from the band, with some unexpected twists and turns. It's rife with super catchy choruses, pit-stirring breakdowns, and electronic flourishes sprinkled throughout.
The video for "Chaotic" can be viewed below.
"'Chaotic' embodies the visceral urge to stir chaos in our lives as a desperate attempt to drown out the pain of reality," Mullins explains. "The song embodies the essence of Memphis May Fire, but pushes the boundaries a little which we love to do. So happy it’s finally out there and can't wait to play it live!"
Speaking of MMF live, the band is embarking on a tour with Asking Alexandra. All dates are below, including headlining shows.
April
17 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
19 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall*
20 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham*
21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
23 - Richmond, VA - The National
25 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
28 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
30 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
May
1 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
2 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge*
8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
10 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
11 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
12 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
15 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
* Headline Date