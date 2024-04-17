MEMPHIS MAY FIRE Return With "Chaotic" Single And Music Video

Memphis May Fire - Matty Mullins (vocals), Kellen McGregor (guitar), Cory Elder (bass), and Jake Garland (drums) - are back with a brand new single. It captures everything fans have come to know, love, and expect from the band, with some unexpected twists and turns. It's rife with super catchy choruses, pit-stirring breakdowns, and electronic flourishes sprinkled throughout.

The video for "Chaotic" can be viewed below.

"'Chaotic' embodies the visceral urge to stir chaos in our lives as a desperate attempt to drown out the pain of reality," Mullins explains. "The song embodies the essence of Memphis May Fire, but pushes the boundaries a little which we love to do. So happy it’s finally out there and can't wait to play it live!"

Speaking of MMF live, the band is embarking on a tour with Asking Alexandra. All dates are below, including headlining shows.

April

17 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

19 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall*

20 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham*

21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

23 - Richmond, VA - The National

25 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

28 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

30 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

May

1 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

2 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge*

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

10 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

11 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

12 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

15 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

* Headline Date