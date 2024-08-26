MENTAL TORMENT To Release Dead Shot Revival Digital Album In October; Teaser Streaming

Ukrainian death-doom band, Mental Torment, is pleased to announce a new album, Dead Shot Revival, which will be released on all digital platforms on October 28. Check out a teaser below.

The album includes six tracks and evolves classic death-doom metal into a modern sound. While recording, the band experimented with many different ideas, so whether you like powerful riffs or soulful melodies, you're bound to find something you like here.

Dead Shot Revival is a 100% Ukrainian language album. Working on it started during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which directly affected the music and lyrics.

Dead Shot Revival is a very important and personal album for Mental Torment. Change and realization are the themes of this release. Although musically a continuation of the previous album's themes of madness and despair, Dead Shot Revival is also about fear, anxiety and hysteria of endless loss. It's not about a fictional character in a story - it's about all of us. Both musicians and listeners.

This album is a direct echo of the events that took place hundreds of years ago in Ukraine - and is a kind of reflection of all-encompassing experiences, both physical and mental. But at the same time, it is a reflection of the feelings and emotions that we all experience here and now.

- Cover Art by Maria Vynohradska

- Mixed by Mykhailo Chuha

Dead Shot Revival tracklisting:

"DYM"

"INII"

"KAMIN"

"PISOK"

"HOLOD"

"SVINETS"

Teaser:

Mental Torment are:

Roman Kostiuchenko— Vocals

Mykhailo Chuha — Guitars, Keys

Maria Vynohradska — Guitars, Vocals

Andrii Potemkin — Bass

Artur Myrvoda — Drums