MERCENARY Release "Beyond The Waves" Single And Music Video

Denmark's Mercenary have released the new single, "Beyond The Waves". A music video for the song can be viewed below.

Guitarist Jakob Mølbjerg comments: "This last single is a fierce and epic son of a bitch! With a playtime of 7.13 it plunges down through a progressive musical exploration of darkness, heaviness and crushing melancholy unusual even for our standards, while dealing with humanity's inevitable confrontation with the consequences of our own cultural parasitism and our constant efforts of furthering our own place, regardless of the costs - even if the cost ends up being our gradual demise at the hands of natural catastrophes or our own existential redundancy in modern society. Speaking to that topic, an AI-fueled video was naturally the perfect performative paradox of our blossoming dependency on and inevitable exploration of technology, with all the dangers and pitfalls it entails. We hope you'll all enjoy this perfect Soundtrack For The End Times."

With album number eight and ten years since their last release, Mercenary return with a masterpiece for every melodic death & progressive metal fan. Formed in Aalborg, Denmark, Mercenary capture the unique blend of Scandinavian melancholy, melody and aggression.

This Friday (September 22) will see the band release their new offering, Soundtrack For The End Times. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Burning In Reverse"

"Heart Of The Numb" (Feat. Matt Heafy)

"Where Darkened Souls Belong"

"Through This Blackened Hatred"

"Anthem For The Anxious"

"A Darker Path"

"Become The Flame"

"From The Ashes Of The Fallen"

"Black Heart, Dead Tissue"

"Black Blood Soil"

"Beyond The Waves"

"Anthem For The Anxious" video:

"Heart Of The Numb" lyric video: