MERCENARY Unleashes "Anthem For The Anxious"

Denmark's metal juggernaut, Mercenary, continues its triumphant return with the release of their powerful second single, "Anthem For The Anxious". The track is a striking preview from their upcoming album, Soundtrack For The End Times.

René Petersen, the band's vocalist, explains, "'Anthem For The Anxious' brings together all the best elements of the melodic side of Mercenary, spiced with the aggression and symphonic parts that make it all work! An anthem for the lost souls of this earth fearing for the future."

Emerging from a ten-year hiatus, Mercenary delivers an enthralling blend of melodic death and progressive metal, captivating fans with their distinctive Scandinavian fusion of melancholy, melody, and aggression. The new album, set to be released on September 22, 2023, promises to be a masterpiece that will resonate with fans of both genres. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Burning In Reverse"

"Heart Of The Numb" (Feat. Matt Heafy)

"Where Darkened Souls Belong"

"Through This Blackened Hatred"

"Anthem For The Anxious"

"A Darker Path"

"Become The Flame"

"From The Ashes Of The Fallen"

"Black Heart, Dead Tissue"

"Black Blood Soil"

"Beyond The Waves"

"Heart Of The Numb" lyric video:

(Photo - Lucas Peter Bunk)