MERCURY CIRCLE Feat. SWALLOW THE SUN, CHILDREN OF BODOM Members To Release Killing Moons Album In October; "Black Mirrors" Video Posted

Following The Dawn Of Vitriol EP (2020), Mercury Circle have shared a brand new song from their upcoming debut album, Killing Moons, which is slated for release on October 8 via Noble Demon.

Born as a brainchild in 2018 by Iconcrash's and Swallow The Sun’s Jaani Peuhu, and featuring members of Children Of Bodom, Sleep Of Monsters and more, Mercury Circle create a diverse blend of dark rock infused with electrifying synth wave and slow, epic doom. On their upcoming full-length album, Mercury Circle unleash ten enthralling tracks, which differ wildly in expression and sonic aesthetics. Killing Moons is a deeply powerful and majestic piece of music - truly representing a genre of its own - and one that will take the listener on an all-absorbing trip into yet unimaginable spheres.

After the previously released first single, “You Open Up The Earth”, Mercury Circle have shared a brand new video clip for the goth rock opus "Black Mirrors“. Watch the video below.

"John Dee (13 July 1527 – 1608 or 1609) was an Anglo-Welsh mathematician, astronomer, astrologer, teacher, occultist, and alchemist. He was the court astronomer for, and advisor to, Elizabeth I, and spent much of his time on alchemy, divination and Hermetic philosophy," band mastermind Jaani Peuhu reveals. "The lyrics for 'Black Mirrors' are a mixture of matters of the heart and occultism. In the beginning we hear a prophecy from Nostradamus before plunging into a dark and delusional world - a place for the abandoned heart, where light is reflected from John Dee’s black mirror. Musically it’s more in vein of goth rock than doom metal. When writing the song I envisioned how Queen with a goth rock twist would sound. I’m a fan of big choruses and 80’s goth beats. Add a little bit of spiderwebs and whispers in French and you’re good to go!"

Killing Moons can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"The Gates Wide Open"

"Black Mirrors"

"You Open Up The Earth"

"Killing Moons"

"Seven Archangels"

"Call On The Dark"

"Avalanche"

"An Arrow"

"Like Matches"

"Death Poem"

"You Open Up The Earth" video:

Lineup:

Jaani Peuhu - Vocals, Guitars, Synths (Iconcrash, Swallow The Sun, Hallatar)

Jussi Hämäläinen - Guitars, Synths, Backing vocals (Hanging Garden, The Chant)

Juppe Sutela - Guitars (To/Die/For)

Ande Kiiski - Bass (Sleep Of Monsters, Rytmihäiriö)

Jaska Raatikainen - Drums (Children of Bodom)

(Photo - Krogography)