MERCURY CIRCLE Featuring Members Of SWALLOW THE SUN, CHILDREN OF BODOM, TO/DIE/FOR Release New Single / Video "You Open Up The Earth"

Featuring members of Swallow The Sun and Children Of Bodom, Mercury Circle are gearing up to release their full length debut album this September via Noble Demon. They have released an official video for the new single "You Open Up The Earth", which can be viewed below.

"This song is a reflection of how things take seat in our lives uninvitedly and change our fate forever," the band says. "Especially during these times of incredible adversity, we hope to give a voice to the feelings those situations elicit while they oftentimes leave us speechless."

Labeled as "a band you need to watch out for in 2021" by Metal Hammer UK, and featuring members of Swallow The Sun and Children Of Bodom, Mercury Circle is creating a diverse offering of atmospheric and dark music where the songs differ wildly in expression and sonic aesthetics. Dark metal infused soundscapes with powerful synth and electro waves are the breeding ground for a unique journey filled with painful departures to new beginnings, a spectacle in which hope and promises echoing loss and regret.

Following their latest, critically acclaimed EP, The Dawn Of Vitriol, Mercury Circle is about to get ready for the release of their highly anticipated debut studio album, due out in September via powerhouse label Noble Demon.

With a versatile arrangement of sounds, and a message that couldn't have been more fitting in these days, it almost seems as if it's no surprise that this track has become the first harbinger to the album, as founder and mastermind Jaani Peuhu reveals:



"At a pretty early stage in the writing process I started feeling that 'You Open Up The Earth' had to be the opening single of the album. Not only made the message of the song sense considering the state the world has been in for more than a year now, but it also seemed like a good introduction to the record: Combining heavy, dark and melodic elements with a little piece of our unearthly atmosphere and a big chorus. We had more than 20 songs to choose from for the album and most of the tracks were about to be dropped from the record at some point, but this one felt like an important piece of our debut the whole time since I wrote it."



He continues: "There was a funny situation during the recordings of 'You Open Up The Earth' when I was working on the string arrangements and realized that we need violins to compliment Teemu Mastovaara's super cool cellos. I mentioned it in our band chat and then our guitar player Jussi casually answered that he could play them. Although he hadn’t played in years he recorded the most beautiful violin tracks for this special song. My bandmates keep on surprising me with their talent! We have this mentality that everybody can do everything and there are no bad ideas. We try out every idea and even if it doesn’t work it might lead us to something that actually does and sounds amazing. We don't want to play safe. Been there, done that. Never again. Not with this band."

Mercury Circle are:

Jaani Peuhu - Vocals, Guitars, Synths (Iconcrash, Swallow The Sun, Hallatar)

Jussi Hämäläinen - Guitars, Synths, Backing vocals (Hanging Garden, The Chant)

Juppe Sutela - Guitars (To/Die/For)

Ande Kiiski - Bass (Sleep Of Monsters, Rytmihäiriö)

Jaska Raatikainen - Drums (Children of Bodom)

(Photo - Laureline Tilkin)