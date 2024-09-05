MERCYFUL FATE - 40th Anniversary Vinyl Repress Of Don't Break The Oath Due In November

Don't Break The Oath, the second studio album by Danish heavy metal icons, Mercyful Fate, will see a special vinyl repress on Metal Blade Records on November 1. Initially issued in 1984 through Roadrunner Records, the Metal Blade edition celebrates the ground-breaking record's 40th anniversary.

Comments Metal Blade founder and CEO, Brian Slagel, "We're here to celebrate the anniversary of one of the most legendary albums of all-time: Mercyful Fate's Don't Break The Oath. At Metal Blade, we're extremely honored and happy to be repressing the album on vinyl and the band will be celebrating the anniversary by releasing a whole bunch of really cool merch. So, check it out, go get the repressing, and enjoy and celebrate the 40th anniversary of Don't Break the Oath!"

Adds Nuclear Blast Records head of A&R and former VP of A&R at Roadrunner Records, Monte Conner, "How do you follow up Melissa, one of the greatest metal debuts of all time? An album that features a song called 'Satan's Fall,' that contains enough riffs for any other metal band to have written an entire album from. You follow it up by doing it again a mere year later with Don't Break The Oath, featuring even better production, and songs that are even more fleshed out and have more meat on the bone. Tracks like 'Gypsy,' 'The Oath,' and 'Come To The Sabbath' are metal classics for the ages, but honestly I could add the other six songs on the album to that list. Every track is an undeniable classic for the ages. They just don't make albums like this anymore! Having later worked at Roadrunner Records, the label that released this album in 1984, I am thrilled to see it reaching a whole new generation of metalheads 40 years later, and what better label to do the honors than the mighty Metal Blade."

The 40th anniversary edition of Mercyful Fate's Don't Break The Oath will see release on special Ruby Red vinyl. Find pre-orders here, and additional merch items here.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"A Dangerous Meeting"

"Nightmare"

"Desecration Of Souls"

"Night Of The Unborn"

Side B:

"The Oath"

"Gypsy"

"Welcome Princess Of Hell"

"To One Far Away"

"Come To The Sabbath"

Mercyful Fate:

King Diamond - vocals, keyboard, harpsichord

Hank Shermann - guitars

Michael Denner - guitars

Timi Hansen - bass

Kim Ruzz - drums