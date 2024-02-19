MERCYFUL FATE Bassist BECKY BALDWIN Performs "A Corpse Without Soul" Playthrough; Video

Earlier this year it was confirmed that Birmingham, England's Becky Baldwin is Mercyful Fate's new bassist, replacing Joey Vera (Armored Saint) in the band lineup.

Today, Baldwin - who toured North America with Mercyful Fate in late 2022 - has shared a bass playthrough video for "A Corpse Without Soul".

Says Becky: "One of the more challenging covers I've tackled in this collection - mostly due to being one of the band's earliest recordings. The sound of the first EP does not have the quality of the following albums (understandably so!) so as much as I love the raw intensity of this recording, it makes picking out the basslines precisely quite a challenge! As well as recording to it, without the track isolation and ability to sync to a metronome which always helps with a rhythmic instrument. That could well be due to my own lack of computer skills... But never mind, their recording is raw, and so was this take!

"I also gotta say, thank you all for the kind comments over the last month since being announced as the permanent bass player for Mercyful Fate! This has been an incredible start to the year, but my change in status won't prevent me from making these tributes to Timi. I want to keep sharing his original lines in playthrough videos until all my favourites are out there. Thank you for supporting me through this journey from fan to band member!"

In an interview with That Metal Interview Podcast, Baldwin talked about her experience touring with Mercyful Fate in 2022, and her feelings now that she's a full-time member. She also gives us an update on her band Fury, and their future plans and recordings.

On when we can expect new music from Mercyful Fate, Becky reveals: "My guess is gonna be toward 2025, maybe towards the end of 2025. But it depends how it all goes, 'cause King is working on a King Diamond album first, so we've got a little bit of time there. And they'll have to tour that as well, give it the full world tour treatment and everything. But there is something in the works. I've listened to (Mercyful Fate guitarist) Hank (Shermann)'s demos. He sent me, I think about nine songs, a couple of weeks ago and I've been listening through those. So it's on the way. It's all just been in the works for kind of a while, and now things are just starting to fall into place."