MERCYFUL FATE Bassist BECKY BALDWIN Performs "Black Funeral" In New Playthrough Video

Birmingham, England's Becky Baldwin, who was recently announced as Mercyful Fate's new bassist, replacing Joey Vera (Armored Saint) in the band lineup, has released a bass playthrough video for "Black Funeral", originally featured on the band's 1983 debut studio album, Melissa.

Says Becky: "As you can probably tell, this song is a lot of fun! Just under 3 minutes of banging riffs. Tri-tones and gallops galore like if Tony Iommi and Steve Harris had a song-baby together. I'm a big fan of the rapid-fire fills in the chorus, another cracking bassline from the late great Timi Hansen!"

Baldwin previously shared bass playthrough videos for "Curse Of The Pharaohs" and "A Corpse Without Soul". Watch below: