MERCYFUL FATE Bassist BECKY BALDWIN Performs "Curse Of The Pharaohs" In New Playthrough Video

It was recently announced that Birmingham, England's Becky Baldwin is Mercyful Fate's new bassist, replacing Joey Vera (Armored Saint) in the band lineup.

Today, Baldwin - who toured North America with Mercyful Fate in late 2022 - has shared a bass playthrough video for "Curse Of The Pharaohs".

Says Becky: "What's not to love about this one? An iconic early Mercyful Fate track that inspired a new generation of metalheads all over the world. I think of the band as less experimental in the structuring of their songs at this time, but they came up with a lot of great riffs and already had a natural feel for how to put a killer song together. This one is hypnotic and really fun to play along to!"

Baldwin previously issued a bass playthrough video for "A Corpse Without Soul", which can be viewed below:

In an interview with That Metal Interview Podcast, Baldwin talked about her experience touring with Mercyful Fate in 2022, and her feelings now that she's a full-time member. She also gives us an update on her band Fury, and their future plans and recordings.

On when we can expect new music from Mercyful Fate, Becky reveals: "My guess is gonna be toward 2025, maybe towards the end of 2025. But it depends how it all goes, 'cause King is working on a King Diamond album first, so we've got a little bit of time there. And they'll have to tour that as well, give it the full world tour treatment and everything. But there is something in the works. I've listened to (Mercyful Fate guitarist) Hank (Shermann)'s demos. He sent me, I think about nine songs, a couple of weeks ago and I've been listening through those. So it's on the way. It's all just been in the works for kind of a while, and now things are just starting to fall into place."