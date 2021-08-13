MERCYFUL FATE, LAMB OF GOD, DIMMU BORGIR, TESTAMENT, EXODUS Among 17 Bands Confirmed For Bloodstock Open Air '22; Video Trailer

With Bloodstock 2021 well under way, the festival is already looking ahead and announcing a swathe of bands for the 2022 event, which is set to take place August 11-14 at Catton Park, Derbyshire.

Headlining one of our days (tbd) on the Ronnie James Dio main stage will be mighty groove metal overlords, Lamb Of God. Frontman Randy Blythe tells us, “It’s been way too long since we’ve rocked the festivals of Merry Olde - what better way to announce our return than a headliner slot at Bloodstock? Until then, pack your wellies and stay safe, England - Lamb Of God (and Roger Brilliant) will see you Summer 2022!”

Saturday's main stage headliner will be the previously announced, King Diamond-fronted, heavy metal icons Mercyful Fate, who roll over a year after global issues prevented their appearance at this year’s festival. The band tell us, “Mercyful Fate comes to Bloodstock…this will be a dangerous meeting you don’t want to miss." King Diamond adds, “This time we are going to bring the Devil himself.”

The remaining main stage headliner is yet to be revealed. Stay tuned!

Also landing main stage slots across the weekend are Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals playing their Pantera set, Dimmu Borgir, Testament, Exodus, Black Dahlia Murder, GWAR (in a UK festival exclusive), Bury Tomorrow, Sacred Reich, Life Of Agony, Butcher Babies, Vio-lence, and Bloodywood.

Over on the Sophie Lancaster stage, headlining Thursday night are The Night Flight Orchestra and closing out Sunday night will be Static X, in their only UK show of 2022. Also landing a slot across the weekend are Heathen.

Stay tuned for more band announcements soon and check out the first 2022 trailer below.

Early bird weekend camping tickets are available at the on-site box office across the duration of the 2021 event, then will go on sale online at 9am Monday 16th August, priced at £135 (+ bkg fee) from the ticket store, as well as Serpents Lair VIP tickets, child tickets, and camper van passes (which always sell out very quickly, so don’t snooze if you’re after one).

(Photo - Katja Ogrin)