MERCYFUL FATE Perform Live For The First Time In 23 Years; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Danish metal legends Mercyful Fate kicked off a string of UK / European tour dates on June 2 in Hannover, Germany, and will conclude the road trip with an appearance at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21st.

The band played their first live show in 23 years at Expo Plaza in Hannover on June 2nd, and during their set they unleashed the new song "The Jackal Of Salzburg". The track is due to appear on Mercyful Fate's forthcoming album, due out in 2023.

Check out fan-filmed video from the show below.

Setlist:

"The Oath"

"The Jackal Of Salzburg"

"A Corpse Without Soul"

"Curse Of The Pharaohs"

"Evil"

"A Dangerous Meeting"

Encore:

"Satan's Fall"

Tour dates:

June

4 - Mystic Festival - Gdańsk, Poland

10 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden

14 - Wuhlheide - Berlin, Germany (with Volbeat)

16 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

18 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

24 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy

26 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France

July

1 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain

2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland

22 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

24 - Artmania Festival - Sibiu, Romania

28 - Fezen Festival - Székesfehérvár, Hungary

29 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia

August

4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

6 - Beyond The Gates - Bergen, Norway

11 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic

13 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK

21 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

(Photo - MercyfulFateCoven.com)