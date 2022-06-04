MERCYFUL FATE Perform "The Jackal Of Salzburg" Live For The First Time - "We Have A New Song We'd Like To Test On You" (Video)
Danish metal legends Mercyful Fate kicked off a string of UK / European tour dates on June 2 in Hannover, Germany, and will conclude the road trip with an appearance at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21st.
The band played their first live show in 23 years at Expo Plaza in Hannover on June 2nd, and during their set they unleashed the new song "The Jackal Of Salzburg", which is due to appear on Mercyful Fate's forthcoming album, due out in 2023.
Check out fan-filmed video of the performance below.
Setlist:
"The Oath"
"The Jackal Of Salzburg"
"A Corpse Without Soul"
"Curse Of The Pharaohs"
"Evil"
"A Dangerous Meeting"
Encore:
"Satan's Fall"
Tour dates:
June
4 - Mystic Festival - Gdańsk, Poland
10 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden
14 - Wuhlheide - Berlin, Germany (with Volbeat)
16 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
18 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark
24 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy
26 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France
July
1 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain
2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland
22 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria
24 - Artmania Festival - Sibiu, Romania
28 - Fezen Festival - Székesfehérvár, Hungary
29 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia
August
4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
6 - Beyond The Gates - Bergen, Norway
11 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic
13 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK
21 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
(Photo - MercyfulFateCoven.com)