MERCYFUL FATE Release Melissa Digitally In Honor Of Album's 40th Anniversary; New Merch Line Available

Metal Blade Records is pleased to announce that has released Mercyful Fate's classic Melissa digitally today in celebration of the album's 40th anniversary.

What makes this release special is that it's a version of Melissa that was remastered in 2005 by Ted Jensen of Sterling Sound in NYC and has, up until now, not been available to fans digitally. Thanks to the band and as a treat to their fans, this remastered version of Melissa is now available across all digital service providers including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and more! Get it here.

To further celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Melissa, the band worked with their merch company Bravado to create a new line of Melissa themed items that are now available to fans worldwide.

Head here to check out the Melissa 40th Anniversary items that includes Melissa (2005 edition remaster by Ted Jensen) and much more.

Tracklisting:

"Evil"

"Curse Of The Pharaohs"

"Into The Coven"

"At The Sound Of The Demon Bell"

"Black Funeral"

"Satan's Fall"

"Melissa"