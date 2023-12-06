MERRIMACK Release “Sulphurean Synods” Single; Of Grace And Gravity Album Out In March

Ever since they emerged from the underground back in 1995, Merrimack have been recognized as torchbearers of genuine black metal. The French band have played prestigious festivals like Hellfest and toured Europe with Mayhem and the US with Marduk, all while staying true to their cultish roots.

Today, Merrimack are announcing their sixth album. Of Grace and Gravity descends even deeper into the netherworld. Watch the surreal video for lead single "Sulphurean Synods" below.

Of Grace And Gravity comes out March 8, 2024. Preorder at the Season Of Mist webshop.

"Sulphurean Synods" is a dark yet cosmic journey. Wallowing riffs and blasting drums collide with hypnotized pangs of dissonance. Goats languish the foot of the heavens, but this latest revelation from Merrimack exposes the futility of believing in even occult ministries. Vestal's vocals spread like toxic fumes over the ghoulish growls of Misþyrming vocalist D.G.

"Of Grace And Gravity represents the two opposing forces crossing where the spine of the world emerges," Merrimack says. "One strives to reach grace, the divine particle, while bounded by gravity and the weight of time. We have devoted ourselves to emphasize a more natural and authentic expression of our art, in its primitive form.

“For ‘Sulphurean Synods’, D.G. (Misþyrming) has joined Vestal to mock the modern synods and their corrupted faith."

Tracklisting:

“Sulphurean Symbols”

“Sublunar Despondency”

“Dead And Distant Clamors”

“Wounds That Heal”

“Starving Crowns”

“Under The Aimless Spheres”

“Embalmer’s Wine”

“Sulphurean Symbols” video: