MESHUGGAH Announce 2022 US Tour With CONVERGE & TORCHE

Swedish extreme tech-metal pioneers, Meshuggah, have announced their return to the US in early 2022. The 19-date trek will kick off on February 23 in Silver Spring, MD, and travel cross-country making stops in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles before concluding in Atlanta, GA on March 20. Joining the band as direct support will be none other than metalcore architects Converge, while Florida quartet Torche will be opening the shows.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, July 2 at 10 AM, local time, here.

Tour dates:

February

23 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring MD

24 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia PA

25 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

26 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

28 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

March

1 - Express Live - Columbus, OH

2 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

3 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

5 - Myth - Minneapolis, MN

6 - Radius - Chicago, IL

8 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

10 - The Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, CA

11 - Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA

12 - The Marquee - Tempe, AZ

13 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

16 - TBA - Dallas, TX *

17 - Warehouse Live Ballroom - Houston, TX

19 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

20 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

* - venue will be announced on July 12

Recently, Meshuggah entered Sweetspot Studios in Sweden to record their ninth studio album and follow-up to their Grammy-nominated album, The Violent Sleep Of Reason. The new album and 2022 tour will see the return of Fredrik Thordendal. Stay tuned for more information on the new album.

Lineup:

Jens Kidman - Vocals

Mårten Hagström - Guitars

Dick Lövgren - Bass

Fredrik Thordendal - Guitars

Tomas Haake - Drums

(Photo - Olle Carlsson)