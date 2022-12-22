MESHUGGAH Announce Dates In Sweden And Norway For Immutable Tour 2023

Swedish metal titans, Meshuggah, will tour Sweden and Norway in March/April 2023. The Halo Effect will be special guest on all dates, with Scar Symmetry and Orbit Culture supporting on the dates in Sweden.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 23 at 10 AM, CET, here.

Dates:

March

31 - Sparbanken Skåne Arena, Lund, Sweden

April

1 - Conventum - Örebro, Sweden

7 - Nolia-hallen - Umeå, Sweden

8 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

20 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

21 - Linköping Konsert & Kongress - Linköping, Sweden

22 - Partille Arena - Partille, Sweden

Meshuggah's Immutable full-length was released earlier this year via Atomic Fire. The album is available on CD, exclusive super deluxe liquid vinyl, nine limited vinyl colors, and cassette formats. Find ordering options and merchandise here.

Immutable tracklisting:

"Broken Cog"

"The Abysmal Eye"

"Light The Shortening Fuse"

"Phantoms"

"Ligature Marks"

"God He Sees In Mirrors"

"They Move Below"

"Kaleidoscope"

"Black Cathedral"

"I Am That Thirst"

"The Faultless"

"Armies Of The Preposterous"

"Past Tense"

"They Move Below" visualizer:

"I Am That Thirst” video:

"Broken Cog" video:

"The Abysmal Eye" video: