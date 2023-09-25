MESHUGGAH Announce March '24 European Headline Tour With Special Guests THE HALO EFFECT, MANTAR

Meshuggah is gearing up for a monumental European headlining tour in March 2024, emphasizing mainland countries that were missed during the initial leg of the Immutable tour.

Known for their groundbreaking live performances and mind-expanding concert production, Meshuggah will kick off on March 7 in Budapest, Hungary, and conclude on March 28 in Cologne, Germany. As they traverse the European landscape, Meshuggah will be joined by The Halo Effect and Mantar.

Innovative, progressive, relentless, and endlessly creative - Meshuggah continues to hold its unrivaled position as the most inventive force in metal music. After an illustrious 30-year journey, Swedish metal icons show no signs of slowing down. The release of their ninth studio album, Immutable, pushed the boundaries of their creativity even further. Packed with surprises yet instantly recognizable as the work of metal’s most idiosyncratic force, Immutable redefines and redesigns the Meshuggah sound over an hour of the most stimulating and engaging music the band has ever composed. Once again, Meshuggah proves that it's possible to create music that is both irresistible and profoundly intricate.

Tickets will be available starting this Friday, September 29, at 11 AM (local time), here. The artist pre-sale starts today, September 25th, at 11 AM (local time).

Dates:

March

7 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra ^

8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

9 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Headbangers Parade *

11 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

15 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

16 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

17 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

19 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

20 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

21 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Salle Métropole

23 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

24 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

25 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

28 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

^ lineup also includes Avatar

* festival, Meshuggah only

Meshuggah is:

Jens Kidman - Vocals

Mårten Hagström - Guitars

Dick Lövgren - Bass

Fredrik Thordendal - Guitars

Tomas Haake - Drums