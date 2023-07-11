MESHUGGAH Announce North American Fall Headlining Tour With Special Guests IN FLAMES And WHITECHAPEL; Final Date To Include VOIVOD

Swedish metal icons, Meshuggah, will return to US and Canadian stages for a 19 date tour this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the journey will commence on November 21 in San Diego, California and run through December 16 in Laval, Quebec. The tour marks the first time in five years that the band has played Canadian soil. Support will be provided by special guests In Flames and Whitechapel. The final show will also include the addition of Voivod!

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist pre-sales beginning today at 11 AM, ET. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, July 14 at 10 AM, local time at livenation.com.

Citi is the official card of the Meshuggah tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 11 AM, ET until Thursday, July 13 at 10 PM, Local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com. The artist presale will also begin today at 11:00am ET.

Dates:

November

21 - Soma - San Diego, CA

22 - Hard Rock Live Sacramento - Wheatland, CA

24 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

25 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

27 - Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB

28 - Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB

30 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

December

1 - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus - Minneapolis, MN

2 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

3 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

5 - The Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

6 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

8 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

9 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

10 - The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

12 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

14 - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

15 - History - Toronto, ON

16 - Place Bell - Laval, QC - w/ Voivod