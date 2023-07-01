MESHUGGAH - Drumeo Shares Showcase Video: The Genius Of TOMAS HAAKE

The Drumeo YouTube channel has shared a new showcase video, this time focusing on Meshuggah drummer Tomas Haake. They discuss his unconventional drum grooves, polymetric madness, shifting backbeat, and more.

Drumeo: "Meshuggah’s drummer was only 19 when he joined the award-winning band. Tomas Haake is now known as one of the most influential drummers in heavy music and for good reason. His drumming incorporates syncopated rhythms and ghost notes, adding complexity and flavor to Meshuggah's music. Tomas often creates unusual drum grooves that don't follow typical conventions, and he experiments with programming drums in the computer world.

From his double-kick skills and technical prowess to originating one of the most iconic metal drum parts of all time, let’s talk about why Tomas Haake has become such a legend in the drumming world."

Back in March, Meshuggah released one of the most anticipated tracks off their remastered 15th anniversary album, ObZen, and kick off their Nordics tour in Lund, Sweden.

Listen to “Bleed” (15 Anniversary Remastered Edition) here, and below:

Meshuggah is celebrating 15 years of ObZen with a newly remastered version of the album. The classic album is remastered and sonically updated by Thomas Eberger and Sofia von Hage of Stockholm Mastering. ObZen is out today via Atomic Fire.You can get it here.

The re-release of this masterpiece comes in hi-def audio on all streaming platforms, as well as a beautifully enhanced digipak featuring a twenty-page booklet and stunning 180-gram gatefold double vinyl in several marbled and splatter color variants (limited worldwide to under 1500 of each).

Lineup:

Jens Kidman - Vocals

Mårten Hagström - Guitars

Dick Lövgren - Bass

Fredrik Thordendal - Guitars

Tomas Haake - Drums