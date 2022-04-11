MESHUGGAH Guitarist MARTEN HAGSTROM Guests On MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN's NFR Podcast (Video)

Meshuggah guitarist Marten Hagstrom recently sat down with Machine Head vocalist / guitarist Robb Flynn for an in-depth chat about their new album Immutable, their first tour opening for Machine Head back in 1995, stage-diving at Brixton Academy, why Frederik recently went on hiatus, where he sleeps on the bus, touring with Tool and the insane amount of girls that Maynard has around, hearing Metallica and Black Sabbath for the first time, and Meshuggah's status as living legends. All this and so much more on an all-new episode of No F'n Regrets.

Meshuggah have released a video for "Broken Cog", the opening track of their new album, Immutable, out now via Atomic Fire. Watch below:

Immutable is available on CD, exclusive super deluxe liquid vinyl, nine limited vinyl colors, and cassette formats. Find ordering options and merchandise here.

Immutable tracklisting:

"Broken Cog"

"The Abysmal Eye"

"Light The Shortening Fuse"

"Phantoms"

"Ligature Marks"

"God He Sees In Mirrors"

"They Move Below"

"Kaleidoscope"

"Black Cathedral"

"I Am That Thirst"

"The Faultless"

"Armies Of The Preposterous"

"Past Tense"

