MESHUGGAH - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Bloodstock Open Air 2023 Performance Streaming

Bloodstock Open Air organizers have shared pro-shot video of Meshuggah at the 2023 edition of the festival along with the following message:

"Join the ranks of metal aficionados worldwide for the electrifying premiere of Meshuggah's headlining performance at the Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2023. Prepare to be enthralled by the sheer intensity and precision that only Meshuggah can deliver, all from the iconic Ronnie James Dio Stage. This full-set showcase promises to be a tour de force of progressive metal, featuring Meshuggah's complex rhythms and groundbreaking sound that have cemented their status as pioneers in the genre."

Setlist:

"Broken Cog"

"Light the Shortening Fuse"

"Rational Gaze"

"Pravus"

"The Hurt That Finds You First"

"Ligature Marks"

"Born in Dissonance"

"Mind's Mirrors"

"In Death - Is Life"

"In Death - Is Death"

"The Abysmal Eye"

"Straws Pulled at Random"

"Demiurge"

"Future Breed Machine"

Meshuggah will return to US and Canadian stages for a nineteen date tour this fall with support provided by special guests In Flames and Whitechapel. Produced by Live Nation, the journey begins on November 21 in San Diego, California and runs through December 16 in Laval, Quebec. The tour marks the first time in five years Meshuggah has played on Canadian soil. The final show will also include the addition of Voivod. Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

November

21 - Soma - San Diego, CA

22 - Hard Rock Live Sacramento - Wheatland, CA

24 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

25 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

27 - Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB

28 - Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB

30 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

December

1 - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus - Minneapolis, MN

2 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

3 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

5 - The Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

6 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

8 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

9 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

10 - The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

12 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

14 - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

15 - History - Toronto, ON

16 - Place Bell - Laval, QC - w/ Voivod