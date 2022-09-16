MESHUGGAH Release “I Am That Thirst” Video; Band To Issue Limited Vinyl Anniversary Editions Of Nothing, Koloss Full-Lengths In November

Swedish metal titans, Meshuggah, will kick off their long-awaited US headlining tour tonight, September 16, with a sold out show at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts. In celebration of the tour’s kick off, the band unleashes their new video for “I Am That Thirst”. The track comes off their Immutable full-length, released earlier this year via Atomic Fire.

Meshuggah's month-long trek includes a stop at this year's editions of the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California. Support will be provided by Torche throughout the tour’s duration as well as special guests Converge from September 16 through September 30 and In Flames from October 2 through the tour’s conclusion. Tickets are on sale now at meshuggah.net/tour. See all confirmed dates below.

September (with Converge, Torche):

16 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

17 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

18 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

20 - The Fillmore - Silver Springs, MD

21 - The NorVa -Norfolk, VA

23 - Louder Than Life 2022 - Louisville, KY

24 - Agora Theatre & Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

25 - Kemba Live! - Columbus, OH

27 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

28 - Royal Oak Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

29 - Radius - Chicago, IL

30 - Myth Live - Minneapolis, MN

October (with In Flames, Torche):

2 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

4 - The Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, CA

7 - Aftershock 2022 - Sacramento, CA

8 - Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA

9 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

10 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

12 - The Factory In Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

13 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

15 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

16 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

As an added treat, the long-running metal icons will issue new limited vinyl editions of their Nothing and Koloss full-lengths on November 25 via Atomic Fire.

Since forming in 1987, the Swedish sound architects have developed into one of the most technically complex and virtuosic groups of players the metal realm has ever encountered, their distinctly unique brand of progressive, groove‐infused extreme metal inadvertently launching an entirely new subgenre.

Nothing, the band’s fourth studio album, was initially released in 2002 and is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year! Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the band’s monumental Koloss full-length, released in 2012, once again showcased Meshuggah at their peak.

Each release comes in two color variants and each variant is limited to 500 copies worldwide. Find Nothing pre-orders here and Koloss pre-orders here.

Immutable is available on CD, exclusive super deluxe liquid vinyl, nine limited vinyl colors, and cassette formats. Find ordering options and merchandise here.

Immutable tracklisting:

"Broken Cog"

"The Abysmal Eye"

"Light The Shortening Fuse"

"Phantoms"

"Ligature Marks"

"God He Sees In Mirrors"

"They Move Below"

"Kaleidoscope"

"Black Cathedral"

"I Am That Thirst"

"The Faultless"

"Armies Of The Preposterous"

"Past Tense"

"Broken Cog" video:

"The Abysmal Eye" video: