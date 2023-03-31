MESHUGGAH Streaming Remastered "Bleed" From 15th Anniversary Edition Of ObZen, Out Now

Meshuggah have released one of the most anticipated tracks off their remastered 15th anniversary album, ObZen, and kick off their Nordics tour in Lund, Sweden.

Listen to “Bleed” (15 Anniversary Remastered Edition) here, and below:

Meshuggah is celebrating 15 years of ObZen with a newly remastered version of the album. The classic album is remastered and sonically updated by Thomas Eberger and Sofia von Hage of Stockholm Mastering. ObZen is out today via Atomic Fire.You can get it here.

The re-release of this masterpiece comes in hi-def audio on all streaming platforms, as well as a beautifully enhanced digipak featuring a twenty-page booklet and stunning 180-gram gatefold double vinyl in several marbled and splatter color variants (limited worldwide to under 1500 of each).

Meshuggah kick off the Nordic tour today. The concerts are part of the “Immutable” tour supporting their newest studio album. Their first show happens today in Lund, Sweden, the second in Örebro, leading into Umeå, then Stockholm, followed by sold-out shows in Helsinki and Oslo. The concert in Linköping on April 21 is upgraded to SAAB Arena. Meshuggah plays the final Nordic “Immutable” arena tour show at Partille on April 22.

Lineup:

Jens Kidman - Vocals

Mårten Hagström - Guitars

Dick Lövgren - Bass

Fredrik Thordendal - Guitars

Tomas Haake - Drums

(Photo - Micke Sandström)