January 27, 2023, 5 minutes ago

MESHUGGAH To Issue Remastered 15th Anniversary Edition Of ObZen In March

2023 marks fifteen years since the release of ObZen, the groundbreaking sixth studio album from long-running metal icons Meshuggah.

Another masterpiece of musical diversity and surprises standing among an already sonically astounding discography, the 2008-released ObZen contains the band’s monster hit, “Bleed”, the song that tore through the industry like a shockwave leaving fans and musician friends alike simply awestruck.

In celebration of ObZen’s fifteenth anniversary, Atomic Fire will unleash a sonically updated version of the album, remastered by Thomas Eberger and Sofia von Hage at Stockholm Mastering. The re-release of this masterpiece comes in hi-def audio on all streaming platforms, as well as a beautifully enhanced digipak featuring a twenty-page booklet and stunning 180-gram gatefold double vinyl in several marbled and splatter color variants (limited worldwide to under 1500 of each).

The special edition will be released on March 31. Pre-order here.



