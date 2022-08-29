MESHUGGAH To Kick Off US Headlining Tour On September 16; Special Guests Include CONVERGE, IN FLAMES

Swedish metal titans, Meshuggah, will kick off their long-awaited US headlining tour next month. Set to commence on September 16 in Worcester, Massachusetts and run through October 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, the month-long trek includes a stop at this year's editions of the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California.

Support will be provided by Torche throughout the tour’s duration as well as special guests Converge from September 16 through September 30 and In Flames from October 2 through the tour’s conclusion. Tickets are on sale now at meshuggah.net/tour. See all confirmed dates below.

September (with Converge, Torche):

16 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

17 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

18 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

20 - The Fillmore - Silver Springs, MD

21 - The NorVa -Norfolk, VA

23 - Louder Than Life 2022 - Louisville, KY

24 - Agora Theatre & Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

25 - Kemba Live! - Columbus, OH

27 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

28 - Royal Oak Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

29 - Radius - Chicago, IL

30 - Myth Live - Minneapolis, MN

October (with In Flames, Torche):

2 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

4 - The Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, CA

7 - Aftershock 2022 - Sacramento, CA

8 - Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA

9 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

10 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

12 - The Factory In Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

13 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

15 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

16 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

Meshuggah will be touring in support of their Immutable full-length, released earlier this year via Atomic Fire.

Immutable is available on CD, exclusive super deluxe liquid vinyl, nine limited vinyl colors, and cassette formats. Find ordering options and merchandise here.

Immutable tracklisting:

"Broken Cog"

"The Abysmal Eye"

"Light The Shortening Fuse"

"Phantoms"

"Ligature Marks"

"God He Sees In Mirrors"

"They Move Below"

"Kaleidoscope"

"Black Cathedral"

"I Am That Thirst"

"The Faultless"

"Armies Of The Preposterous"

"Past Tense"

"Broken Cog" video:

"The Abysmal Eye" video: