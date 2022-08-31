Metal Blade Records 40th Anniversary Vodka Now Available

August 31, 2022, an hour ago

news heavy metal metal blade records

Metal Blade Records 40th Anniversary Vodka Now Available

In honor of 40 outstanding years in metal, Metal Blade Records presents a special limited edition 40th Anniversary premium, 100% French wheat vodka by Infinity Premium Vodka.

Crafted using only the finest grains of winter wheat from the Champagne region of France. Sustainably distilled 5x and filtered through limestone to ensure the perfection demanded by luxury vodka connoisseurs. Carefully crafted at the source of wheat in France and loyally distributed from Infinity Premium Vodkas home in Dallas, Texas.

Now available in select locations in NY, NJ, CO, KS and online at metalbladevodka.com. Coming to CA and NV soon. Shipping is a flat rate of $19.99 for 1-6 bottles and $29.99 for 6-12 bottles. Special t-shirt & vodka packages are also available.



Featured Audio

BLOODBATH – “Carved” Ft. LUC LEMAY (Napalm)

BLOODBATH – “Carved” Ft. LUC LEMAY (Napalm)

Latest Reviews