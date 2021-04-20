Metal Blade Records Announces Metal Massacre XV Compilation, Available Digitally And On Vinyl; Song Previews Streaming

In 1982, Metal Blade Records put out its first release: Metal Massacre, a compilation album that included Metallica, Ratt, and many other influential artists. Now, Metal Blade will be releasing Metal Massacre XV on May 21 - and continuing the legacy of the first album - the collection will once again contain a sampling of contemporary heavy metal, curated by Decibel Magazine's Albert Mudrian.

Ryan Williams (Metal Blade Records A&R), who coordinated this instalment of Metal Massacre, comments: "The legend of the 'Metal Massacre' series is the first thing many people think of when they hear 'Metal Blade Records'. Famously, it's how Brian Slagel introduced the world to Metallica - not to mention many up-and-coming bands throughout the 80s, 90s and 2000s. When Metal Blade's President Tracy Vera suggested I organize the next volume, I was honored to pick up the baton and run with it. While brainstorming about the direction to take, Nikki Law (our Head of Publicity) suggested partnering with Albert at Decibel Magazine, who is legendary in his own right for having a perpetual ear-to-the-ground of the deepest corners of the underground metal scene. Luckily it didn't take any arm twisting for Albert to be a part of the team on this the 15th edition, so we went to work looking for awesome bands to work with, and I think we have put together a distinct collection of bands and songs. We tried to stay true to the old school mentality of making a compilation tape for your friends, featuring bands you really just want other people to check out. This edition includes a diverse collection of metal acts, heavy hitters, modern, and old school tunes - so hopefully there is something for everyone here! Turn it up and enjoy!"

Albert Mudrian (Decibel Magazine Editor in Chief) adds: "It was an extreme honor to be called upon to help curate an installment of the truly transformative 'Metal Massacre' series. Rather than concentrate on one particular era or style, I dutifully attempted to bring the best sub-genres metal has produced over the past 40 years into a cohesive portrait of what today's underground metal scene faithfully represents. May it and 'Metal Massacre' forever reign."

Pre-order Metal Massacre XV here, where the record is available in the following formats:

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- night blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- deep purple / black melt vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- cool gray marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

Metal Massacre XV tracklisting:

Midnight - "Masked And Deadly" (Metal Massacre XV exclusive)

Poison Ruïn - "Demon Wind"

Fuming Mouth - "Master Of Extremity"

Many Suffer - "The Trees Die Standing" (Metal Massacre XV exclusive)

Temple Of Void - "Leave The Light Behind"

Ripped To Shreds - "撿骨 (Bone Ritual)" (Metal Massacre XV exclusive)

Rude - "Omega"

Midnight Dice - "Starblind"

Smoulder - "Warrior Witch Of Hel"

Mother Of Graves - "In Somber Dreams"

Preview clips of each song can be heard below: