Metal Blade Records Museum Now Open Every Day; Features Artifacts From SLAYER, METALLICA, DEEP PURPLE, ALICE COOPER, AEROSMITH, THIN LIZZY And More

Metal Blade Records is pleased to announce that its Las Vegas, NV based museum, previously only open on the weekends, will now be open every day. Get tickets here.

Inside the museum, fans will be able to wander the halls of heavy metal history, collected throughout the life and career of Metal Blade's founder and Chairman/CEO, Brian Slagel. You'll see items like old promo materials, old show flyers from the Sunset Strip and beyond, plaques, props from tours and music videos, original promotional photos from bands' album releases, original artwork from bands' cover art, merch, gear, and so, so much more.

For a better idea of what the museum holds, check out the videos below, which offer a quick tour through the museum with Metal Blade's very own, Brian Slagel.

And while out and about in Las Vegas, make sure to stop by Metal Blade Records' store at the Antique Mall Of America. Full of Metal Blade collectibles and out-of-print items that can't be found anywhere else, fans can visit the location to get their fix of rare vinyl, t-shirts, CDs and more. Antique Mall of America 9151 S Las Vegas Blvd # 344 Las Vegas, NV 89123 - directions here.

About Metal Blade Records:

Founded upon owner Brian Slagel's enduring drive to find great bands and get their music out to as many people as possible, since 1982 Metal Blade has brought wave after wave of powerful, innovative, and often genre-defining music to the ever-hungry metal masses. It is this ethos that has seen Metal Blade build up a stunning and diverse catalog, weather the various storms facing any independent label, and in an age of declining record sales boast the most successful years of its existence as it celebrates its fourth decade.

Metal Blade Records launched Metallica, Slayer, Armored Saint, Fates Warning, GWAR, Cannibal Corpse, Amon Amarth, Whitechapel, The Black Dahlia Murder, Cattle Decapitation, and dozens more genre giants, shaping four decades and counting of hard rock, metal, and extreme music culture. Brian Slagel worked as a record store clerk when he founded Metal Blade in 1982, reserving a spot for a young Lars Ulrich on his Metal Massacre compilation series. Metal Blade grew from humble beginnings in Los Angeles to become an international powerhouse, selling millions of albums while remaining fiercely independent. In 2017, Slayer's Kerry King inducted the label into the Hall of Heavy Metal History. Slagel's For the Sake of Heaviness: The History of Metal Blade Records arrived the same year.

In 2022 Metal Blade Records celebrated its 40th Anniversary by way of two live shows in Las Vegas - one featuring Killswitch Engage and another featuring Sacred Reich. In addition to these two packed live shows/parties, the label reissued its first release, the compilation album Metal Massacre, plus specially branded 40th Anniversary small batch vodka and rum, and a West Coast style IPA beer. Brian Slagel also saw the release of his second book, Swing of the Blade: More Stories from Metal Blade Records that was released on May 9th and was met with rave reviews from fans and press alike. One fan on Good Reads called the book "a sentimental journey through Brian's metal origin-story recollections from his deep and wide perspective as founder of Metal Blade that I enjoyed very much" while MetalTalk.net wrote that "Swing Of The Blade is an endearing, honest, and enjoyable journey into the deeper world of Brian Slagel, the main man behind the legendary Metal Blade Records…this is very much Brian in his own words, recounting tales from the early days of Metal Blade through to a brief post-pandemic epilogue, where he expresses his regret that the book hasn't coincided with the 40th anniversary of the label." To round out the celebration, Brian Slagel opened up the label's collection of heavy metal memorabilia to fans in Las Vegas, NV, marking the opening of the official Metal Blade Records Museum that is open every Saturday.

The celebrating rolled over into 2023 and in October AXS TV picked up and premiered the Denise Korycki documentary of Metal Massacre: The Story Behind the Legendary Album. Packed with all-star interviews, rare photos, the film tells the story of the groundbreaking 1982 Metal Massacre vinyl compilation-a sonic celebration of the burgeoning Los Angeles Metal scene, which helped launch the careers of iconic acts Metallica and Ratt, and ultimately led to the birth of the legendary independent record label Metal Blade Records. The film boasts priceless commentary and anecdotes from Metal Blade founder Brian Slagel and his friend and collaborator John Kornarens, two metalheads with a dream who made Metal Massacre a reality; as well as Metallica members Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield; Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy; and Black N' Blue singer Jamie St. James, among many others.