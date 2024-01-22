METAL CHURCH Cancel All 2024 Live Dates

West coast metal veterans, Metal Church, were scheduled to perform a string of North American tour dates in support of their 13th studio album, Congregation Of Annihilation, this March.

One of scheduled dates was at Toronto's Rockpile on March 29, but the venue's talent buyer, Steve Hoeg, has shared the following message from guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof on behalf of the band:

"Dear Friends (Kurdt here), As some of you may have recently noticed during our live performances, I frequently will disappear to the side of the stage during a set and continue playing while sitting on a chair. This is due to an ongoing back issue that I've needed to deal with for a while now. I kept putting it off and it's finally caught up with me, so I'm going to get this taken care of so I can continue performing live in the future.

"That being said, sadly we will be canceling all upcoming show dates for 2024. I apologize for this but I need to get this taken care of. Check with your local venues for any refunds.

"Thank you for your continued support and I'm looking forward to seeing you in the future! Refunds will be given at point of purchase and sent out by Ticketweb!"