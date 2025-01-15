METAL CHURCH / Ex-W.A.S.P. Drummer STET HOWLAND Transforms Fort Myers Dive Bar Into Rock And Roll Haven Stet's Bar; Photos

Gulfshore Business is reporting that Metal Church/ex-W.A.S.P. drummer, Stet Howland, bought a longtime Fort Myers dive bar and then transformed it into a haven for rock and roll.

Stet’s Bar, 1926 Winkler Ave., across U.S. 41 from Floor & Decor, operates out of what originally was built as a house in 1947 and had the same ownership as a bar called Winkler House since 1987.

Then Howland bought the Winkler House business for about $50,000, leasing the space from property owner REIKO Inc. Seven months ago, Howland began taking a more hands-on approach to Stet’s Bar, booking rock bands.

The concert venue looks like an oversized garage, and it’s a separate building behind the bar. Howland had used it for about 14 years for band rehearsals and as a recording studio.

“I took the bar over about seven months ago,” said Howland, who still drums for Metal Church and will be doing some shows this spring with former Dokken guitarist George Lynch. “I went full steam on bringing in national acts.”

