METAL CHURCH – Four Albums Back Up On Digital Platforms

West Coast metal vets Metal Church have announced four albums are now back up on all digital platforms.

The albums are 1999’s Masterpeace, which featured the return of vocalist David Wayne, 2004’s The Weight Of The World, featuring then new singer Ronny Munroe, 2006’s Light In The Dark, and 2008’s This Present Wasteland.

Masterpeace was originally issued by Nuclear Blast while the three Munroe albums were released by Steamhammer.

Streaming links:

Masterpeace

The Weight Of The World

A Light In The Dark

This Present Wasteland