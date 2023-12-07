METAL CHURCH Gearing Up For December 2023 Australian Tour; Video Trailer Streaming

West coast metal veterans Metal Church return to Australia this month to round out 2023 with the last Metal tour for the year. They also return with their 13th studio album, Congregation of Annihilation, out earlier this year.

The new album marks the first release since the tragic loss of legendary front man Mike Howe in 2021, but it also marks the first album with new vocalist Marc Lopes (Ross the Boss/Let Us Prey) who came on board in the summer of 2022 and features the current line-up of founding guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof, guitarist Rick Van Zandt, bassist Steve Unger and legendary W.A.S.P. (amongst others) drummer Stet Howland. The new songs are a return to the band’s musical roots harkening back to the vibes of the self-titled first album and The Dark.

Of the album Kurdt Vanderhoof comments “This new album is starting a new chapter in the Metal Church legacy. I really love this album. It's a fresh approach for us in one way, but also a return to the very beginnings of Metal Church as part of the New American Thrash Metal movement. This record contains some of the most aggressive songs we have recorded. I hope the fans will like it as much as we do.”

Marc Lopes comments, “I am beyond honoured to be part of carrying on this legacy into a new era of Metal Church. Working with Kurdt and a band that was a huge influence of mine growing up was a surreal experience to say the least. For me there was no point in trying to imitate what was already done to perfection. So, with respect to the past, we moved forward to a new chapter and here we are!”

The band are well excited to play for you some new songs, as well as delving into a best of from their well-respected classic back catalogue.

Australian tour dates and a trailer are available below.

Metal Church have issued the following message, just in time for the holidays:

"Many of you have asked about getting this album on regular vinyl as it was previously only released on picture disc. So here is your chance! This is the first, last and only pressing of The Best Of Mike Howe (2016-2021) on black & white smoke mist vinyl. Only 300 copies are available, so once they are gone, they are gone!"

Reserve you’re your copy here.