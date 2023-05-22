METAL CHURCH Leader KURDT VANDERHOOF – “The Setlist Is Going To Be Mostly The First Two Albums”

Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to Metal Church's guitarist and leader Kurdt Vanderhoof about the band's upcoming album Congregation Of Annihilation and other topics.

On their setlist with new singer Marc Lopes:

“The set list is going to be mostly the first two albums, with some Mike (Howe) era stuff. So now we are going to go back and do a lot of the older stuff and we are going to pull out a few deep tracks from that era with things that haven't been played which will be fun. And a couple of songs off the new album."

About the new album’s musical direction:

"The new album is heavier but sounds like old Metal Church with a modern production."

Metal Church will return to Australia this December to round out 2023 with the last Metal tour for the year. They also return with their 13th studio album, Congregation Of Annihilation, on May 26, 2023.

The new album marks the first release since the tragic loss of legendary frontman Mike Howe in 2021, but it also marks the first album with new vocalist Marc Lopes (Ross The Boss / Let Us Prey) who came on board in the summer of 2022, and features the current lineup of founding guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof, guitarist Rick Van Zandt, bassist Steve Unger and legendary W.A.S.P. (amongst others) drummer Stet Howland. The new songs are a return to the band’s musical roots harkening back to the vibes of the self-titled first album and The Dark.

Of the album Kurdt Vanderhoof comments “This new album is starting a new chapter in the Metal Church legacy. I really love this album. It's a fresh approach for us in one way, but also a return to the very beginnings of Metal Church as part of the New American Thrash Metal movement. This record contains some of the most aggressive songs we have recorded. I hope the fans will like it as much as we do.”

Marc Lopes comments, “I am beyond honored to be part of carrying on this legacy into a new era of Metal Church. Working with Kurdt and a band that was a huge influence of mine growing up was a surreal experience to say the least. For me there was no point in trying to imitate what was already done to perfection. So, with respect to the past, we moved forward to a new chapter and here we are!”

The band is excited to play some new songs live, as well as delve into a best of from their classic back catalogue. These shows will sell out, so get in quick. Early Bird pre-sale tickets went on sale May 18 via Hardline Media. The general on sale began May 23rd. There will be extremely limited VIP meet and greet tickets available.

Catch Metal Church live in Australia:

December

14 - Melbourne - Croxton

15 - Brisbane - The Zoo

16 - Sydney - Crowbar

17 - Adelaide - Crown & Anchor

Congregation Of Annihilation features nine all new tracks from Metal Church and continues to build upon their iconic sound the band established over three decades ago. Infused with intelligent lyrical content, thundering guitar riffs, and Marc’s aggressive soaring vocals, Congregation Of Annihilation furthers the bands sonic evolution up to the next level and is guaranteed to enthrall metal music fans around the world.

Pre-order here.

Congregation Of Annihilation tracklisting:

"Another Judgement Day"

"Congregation Of Annihilation"

"Pick A God And Prey"

"Children Of The Lie"

"Me The Nothing"

"Making Monsters"

"Say A Prayer With 7 Bullets"

"These Violent Thrills"

"All That We Destroy"

"My Favorite Sin" (Bonus Track)

"Salvation" (Bonus Track)

“Making Monsters” visualizer:

"Pick A God And Prey" lyric video: